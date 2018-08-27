Nia Long says she has seen her share of gender discrimination when it comes to salary negotiations, and counts herself among the many victims of Hollywood’s gender pay gap.
During a recent Hollywood Foreign Press Association event, she was asked whether or not things have changed in the film industry since the issue has been in the public eye.
According to the actress, Hollywood still has a long way to go.
“I have watched a lot of men get rich off of the films that I’ve done, and I was being paid peanuts” she tells the Associated Press. “And when I requested or wanted more, I was considered difficult, outspoken, entitled and all of the things that should not be used to describe a woman who has earned her space, her place and delivers.”
One thought on “Nia Long: ‘I’ve Watched A Lot Of Men Get Rich Off The Films I’ve Done’ [Video]”
black established actresses know quite a few well known producers and media houses who r behind the scenes. have u been asking and working to produce in their productions as co producer. just doing something other than acting may work out better than acting and pay better.