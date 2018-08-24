Rod Man Says ‘Put My Name In The Hat’ He’s Running In 2020!

Originals
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The list of people who say they are considering running for President in 2020 keeps getting longer. Comedian Rod Man says based on the state of this country, and the lack of qualifications person sitting in the white house, he’s considering running too! “If he can do it I think I can do it,” he said. He’s already traveled across the country with his comedy shows so the people know him, “America loves me,” he said. Would you vote for him?

If you’re in Dallas this weekend go to the Arlington Imrov and show him some love!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

2020 Election , comedy , Rod Man , Trump

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close