Rod Man Says ‘Put My Name In The Hat’ He’s Running In 2020!

The list of people who say they are considering running for President in 2020 keeps getting longer. Comedian Rod Man says based on the state of this country, and the lack of qualifications person sitting in the white house, he’s considering running too! “If he can do it I think I can do it,” he said. He’s already traveled across the country with his comedy shows so the people know him, “America loves me,” he said. Would you vote for him?

If you’re in Dallas this weekend go to the Arlington Imrov and show him some love!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: