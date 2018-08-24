WMJShow Trending
Donald Lawrence And Sir the Baptist Team Up For New Song, “He Heard My Cry” [AUDIO]

Entertainment Lawyer Of The Year Awards Dinner

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

via GospelGoodies.com:

Donald Lawrence & the Tri-City Singers are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year with a new album due in October!

Having released the upcoming album’s first single called “Goshen 432 hz” a few months ago, the group has followed up with a second single called “He Heard My Cry” featuring Sir the Baptist and soloist Arnetta Murrill-Crooms.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence and Sir the Baptist have collaborated.

In 2017, Donald Lawrence was featured on Sir the Baptist’s “What We Got” track off his debut album, Saint or Sinner.

This time around, “He Heard My Cry” is a new vibe with the same power that speaks to nothing standing in the way of God’s purpose. It was inspired by the story of Moses and Pharaoh.

“The song says it’s time to tell your Pharaoh God’s eye is on the sparrow and he can’t control you no more,” Lawrence says. “He heard my cry.”

Donald Lawrence And Sir the Baptist Team Up For New Song, “He Heard My Cry” [AUDIO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

