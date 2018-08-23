The Walls Groups Hits the Studio with Lil Mama

via GospelGoodies.com:

Inquiring minds want to know: What’s The Walls Group working on with Lil Mama?

After comment creeping through one of Ahjah’s posts on Instagram, Lil Mama’s name popped up and made us want to explore the friendship. After checking out Lil Mama’s page, we discovered a photo of the rapper with gospel group in the studio!

Lil Mama captioned the photo up top, “When you see them, know that’s me.” She tagged Jon Boy Beats then hashtagged, #WaitOnIt.

So, that means one of two things. She either hinted at the song title or just teased a future collab. Either way, something is brewing and we can’t wait!

Stay tuned for new music from The Walls Group and Lil Mama!

