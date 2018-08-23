Countess Vaughn Granted A Restraining Order After Alleging Severe Abuse

Actress Countess Vaughn says she’s in an abusive relationship. She alleges her longtime boyfriend David Benjamin Richard Whitten threw bleach in her face and now she’s seeking an order of protection.

She adds that she’s been victimized by Whitten for years.

A post shared by COUNTESS VAUGHN (@countessdvaughn) on Aug 23, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

TMZ is reporting that the ’90s sitcom star claims Whitten threw bleach at her face back in June to keep her from working.

She goes on to say in legal documents that Whitten goes into insecure mode anytime she moves up in her career. When that’s happened, she’s had to she’s endured years of physical, verbal and emotional abuse from him — including alleged slapping, beating, strangulation and sexual assault.

She also confessed that her boyfriend threatened to leak explicit videos of her and even threatened to kill her at times. The article says she’s got a couple kids — one with Whitten — whose safety for whom she fears if Whitten is allowed to have contact with them.

Here’s the bottom line: an L.A. judge signed off — ordering him to say 100 yards clear of her and her children — at least until a hearing on the matter is held next month.

PHOTO: Instagram

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM