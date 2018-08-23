Candace Owens Dragged On Social Media After Politicizing Iowa Woman’s Death

The death of Iowa college student, Mollie Tibbetts, has been used by people in the White House to further their agenda on Immigration.

Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went missing over a month ago. Her body was discovered Tuesday, and shortly after a suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, reports CNN.

Since his identification, Rivera has been the subject of many conversations, making Tibbetts the secondary focus in her own death. In Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought up Tibbetts but used the opportunity to stress the importance of changing immigration policy.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts by an undocumented immigrant was an “unfortunate reminder of why we need to strengthen our immigration laws” when offering condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/cyFsXzzhlh — POLITICO (@politico) August 22, 2018

Black GOP commentator Candace Owens mentioned Tibbetts in a tweet as a political talking point.

Mollie Tibbits was killed by an illegal immigrant. There will be ZERO outrage from Democrats and the spineless celebrities who march to their orders because they need open borders for votes. How many more AMERICAN lives is the left willing to sacrifice for elections? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 21, 2018

Sam Lucas, who is related to Tibbetts through great-grandparents, told the Washington Post that she was so outraged by the tweet from Owens, she was moved to respond to her.

hey i’m a member of mollie’s family and we are not so fucking small-minded that we generalize a whole population based on some bad individuals. now stop being a fucking snake and using my cousins death as political propaganda. take her name out of your mouth. https://t.co/xxZNBF0Uv9 — sam (@samlucasss) August 22, 2018

Lucas was not the only family member of Tibbetts to speak out against the politicization of her death. Billie Joe Calderwood, Tibbetts’s aunt, wrote a reminder to everyone on Facebook that “evil comes in every color.”

So far, it does not appear that Owens has responded to Lucas’s tweet.

Lucas told the Post that she doesn’t think her cousin should be part of any discussion related to immigration in the United States.

“People are saying, ‘If we had better border control, your cousin would never be dead,’ ” she said. “That may be true but also, a lot of young American women get killed by legal immigrants or people who were born here.”

