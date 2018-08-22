‘Fire Challenge’ Leaves 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl With Severe Burns Over Half Her Body [Video]

A 12-year-old Michigan girl was left with serious burns after attempting the “Fire Challenge” with friends; now she’s in the hospital and expected to need several surgeries.

Timiyah Landers’ mother, Brandi, is speaking out about the dangerous online challenges that are popular with many young people. Her daughter set herself ablaze Friday night and photos online show Landers wearing body-suit of bandages. According to kron4.com, her Her burns are very severe, and her recovery will be painful and long

“I could have lost my baby, by the grace of God, she’s alive. If I wasn’t home, I would have walked in to my baby dead.”

The “Fire Challenge” is done by pouring a flammable liquid on yourself and setting yourself on fire. It’s usually captured on camera and shared across social media. Landers reportedly has 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 49 percent of her body.

“Just laying their in pain, the tears in her eyes, it kills me – Watching her suffer, due to what her and her friends done,” her mother said.

Last Friday, Brandi says she heard a commotion outside of her bedroom, like a popping sound and “Next thing I know she come running through the hallway past my bedroom, going into the bathroom on fire.”

According to the report, Brandi and her fiance extinguished the blaze and rushed her daughter to the hospital. Now, she says she is “very scared.”

“My daughter knew better, she know her right from her wrong,” her mother said, and she also had this to say to say to all parents: “Monitor your kids, especially if a friend come over and say ‘hey I tried it before – let’s do it. It was fun.’ With me, it was a blink of my eye and now my daughter is fighting for her life.”

Timiyah’s father noted his anger at the sites that show these disturbing images which influence impressionable kids.

“The fire challenge is what caused this,” Timothy Landers said. “They need to delete this mess. It should be censored. Things like that should be censored. That’s nothing that a kid’s supposed to come across,” her mother said.

His daughter will reportedly remain hospitalized for several more months and require multiple surgeries.

