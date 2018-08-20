Breastfeeding Mom Has Hilarious Response When Told To Cover Up

A mother was breastfeeding her baby in public when a stranger asked her to cover up.

Instead of placing a cloth over her 4-month-old baby, Melanie Dudley tossed it over her own face.

Facebook user Carol Lockwood shared a photo of Dudley nursing her baby in a hotel bistro with a blanket covering her head.

“A friend’s daughter-in-law was told to ‘cover up’ while feeding her baby, so she did!” stated the post. “I’ve never met her, but I think she’s AWESOME!!! (Please share! With permission, I’ve made this post public — I’m SO over people shaming women for nursing!!!”

August 8, 2018

Lockwood wrote, “PS: To reduce speculation: it was a man who asked her to cover up, it was 90 degrees and extremely humid, and, no, she wasn’t in a Muslim country disrespecting traditions.”

“Nothing wrong with breastfeeding, but I feel they should cover themselves, not their heads, but the exposed area,” write one social media user.

Another added: “You should be able to feed babies when they are hungry and not feel bad. It’s a natural thing to do.”

“Most women do use a cover but if they choose not to, then the people who are offended should look away and not stare. Even children don’t stare as much as some adults do,” said another commenter.

Dudley, 34, a stay-at-home mother from Austin, Texas tells Yahoo Lifestyle that the move was spontaneous.

“I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself,” she says. “I’m usually discreet, but we were seated in the back of the restaurant.”

In response, Dudley asked her husband to hand her a cover, then threw it over her face right before he snapped a photo.

In 2017, Nicolle Blackman served up a similar response when a female stranger asked her to cover up in a Washington state McDonald’s.

Breastfeeding Mom Takes A Literal Approach To Being Asked To Cover Up https://t.co/EMiHppguVx pic.twitter.com/Q3ANG3y3nK — The Bump (@thebump) September 21, 2017

