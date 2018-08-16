A woman was taken to the hospital after a verbal altercation on a Metrobus in Washington, D.C. turned violent.
Emergency crews were called to a bus stop Northeast D.C. during the Tuesday evening rush hour as a fight moved from the bus onto the street, reports Fox 5.
Cellphone video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and has been viewed tens of thousands of times. The video begins in the middle of the altercation between two riders, with one woman calling others the n-word while exiting the bus. However, the video clip cuts off after that.
The next video shows the woman laying on the sidewalk with her face covered in blood as the bus drives away. People on the bus can be heard yelling back at her.
Police said two suspects were stopped nearby and identified, but no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing, according to Fox 5.
See the video below:
4 thoughts on “Woman Calls Bus Riders The N-Word And Ends Up In The Hospital [Video]”
All frump supporters are weak COWARDS!!!! , that mutt got what she deserved, and there’s more ASS WHIPPING TO GO!!
Chump and his Base of IGNORANT REDNECKS are the cause of all of this racial tension
now going on in Amerykah.
These Turds have been holding back their HATRED for folks of COLOR and Chump has given them the COURAGE to REVEAL it.
America is a fucking HYPOCRITE. Always telling other countries how to treat their people when WE DO NOT PRACTICE WHAT WE PREACH HERE AT HOME.
The c u next Tuesday who spewed the “N” word while on a crowded bus full of US–GOT WHAT THE FUCK SHE DESERVED–A GOOD BEATDOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This AIN’T the 1950’s–ALTHOUGH SOME FOLKS ARE BEHAVING LIKE IT IS–
PRE-CIVIL RIGHTS DAYS!!!!!!!!!!!
All of this UGLINESS will eventually lead to a RACE WAR!!!!!!!!!!!!
VIVA THE REVOLUTION!!!!!!!!!
Sometimes the racist will run into a ni**a who don.t gave a fu*k and this is the end results.
Have gun will travel. Sick of them always using that old weak word. I see none of her fellow trump supporter buddies came to her rescue. Here’s the thing brown skins you have to be ready to shoot back if needed, now if that peckerwood ni**er had a gun some brown skins would be dead and here come the protest. We have to beat them at their own stupid game.