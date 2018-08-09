CLOSE
Houston
Pump Ya Brakes: DeAndre Hopkins Says He’s NOT Dating Iggy Azalea

From IG comments To Twitter statements

Wild Card Round - Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Well damn. A day after it seemed all was fun and games with DeAndre Hopkins and Iggy Azalea, D-Hop had to clear the air and let it be known, he’s SINGLE.

https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins/status/1027547118934917122

The All-Pro WR was going back and forth with the “Fancy” rapper in IG comments and she recently said that the pair were an item during a recent interview. But Hopkins and Iggy apparently aren’t on the same page in that regard.

Well, funny how the news drops the day that the Texans preseason opener happens against the Kansas City Chiefs!

Pump Ya Brakes: DeAndre Hopkins Says He’s NOT Dating Iggy Azalea was originally published on theboxhouston.com

