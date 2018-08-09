Pump Ya Brakes: DeAndre Hopkins Says He’s NOT Dating Iggy Azalea

Well damn. A day after it seemed all was fun and games with DeAndre Hopkins and Iggy Azalea, D-Hop had to clear the air and let it be known, he’s SINGLE.

https://twitter.com/DeAndreHopkins/status/1027547118934917122

The All-Pro WR was going back and forth with the “Fancy” rapper in IG comments and she recently said that the pair were an item during a recent interview. But Hopkins and Iggy apparently aren’t on the same page in that regard.

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Well, funny how the news drops the day that the Texans preseason opener happens against the Kansas City Chiefs!

