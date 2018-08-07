Social Media Clowns Ray Lewis’ Hall Of Fame Bust That Looks Nothing Like Him

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame Saturday night and during his memorable, 33-minute speech, Lewis explained how he was driven to come back to win the 2012 Super Bowl after tearing his bicep earlier in the season, brobible.com reported.

Via Ohio.com:

“Tell me something can’t be done is like pouring lighter fluid on an open flame,” said Lewis, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who won a second Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2012 season — coming back from a torn triceps — then retired. He was the MVP of the 2001 title game.

“I came back, and boy did I come back,” Lewis said. “When you walk off the last time with that thing, that Lombardi, it’s a confirmation I am living proof of the impossible.”

But the best moment of Lewis’ induction was when he unveiled his HOF bust that looked absolutely nothing like him. And because the Internet has no chill, social media users have been roasting Lewis all weekend. Check out some of their reactions below.

This led to plenty of jokes from around the Internet and most especially, Black Twitter.

Ray Lewis Bust look like Joe Dumars pic.twitter.com/MywKpYSpPi — ko (@krispbenwa) August 5, 2018

Ray Lewis’ bronze bust looks like the sketch drawing on Law & Order when they’re looking for a generic black male #PFHOF2018 pic.twitter.com/Okhdfbz8NA — Allen Stiles (@AStilez) August 5, 2018

The blind lady from the Lionel Richie “Hello” video apparently made the bust for Ray Lewis HOF induction. #HOF2018 pic.twitter.com/pvHJ01sh0f — Chris Abaray (@ChrisAbaray) August 5, 2018

Yo @ProFootballHOF the bust is supposed to be Ray Lewis not Warren Moon pic.twitter.com/FcbtlPORO3 — SHANAHATER (@Shanahater) August 5, 2018

Umm doesn't Ray Lewis's bust look alot like Damon Wayans lol? pic.twitter.com/d6qfaKaoOU — StevenPhanAsianman (@Asian_Man99) August 5, 2018

