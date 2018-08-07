Carmelo Anthony has made it official: he’s signing with the Rockets according to Yahoo Sports.

The 34-year-old vet will sign for $2.4 million once he returns to the states from South Africa. Anthony had unveiled a refurbished basketball court in South Africa last week.

RELATED: Carmelo On Possibility Of Joining The Rockets: “Winning Rewrites Everything”

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Pens Emotional Essay To Puerto Rico In Hurricane Maria’s Aftermath

Anthony opted in to the final year of his five-year maximum contract worth $27.9 million before free agency, but when the Oklahoma City Thunder re-signed Paul George, the franchise and Anthony elected to part ways.

Anthony averaged 16.2 points per game in 78 games with the Thunder as he spent the majority of the year adjusting to playing alongside Russell Westbrook and George.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Carmelo Anthony Verbally Commits To The Rockets was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: