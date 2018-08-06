PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two pre-teen boys say they pulled a prank by putting a black doll hanging from a noose above a playground that partly sits on top of a burial site for 5,000 black Philadelphia residents.
The doll was discovered Thursday morning and prompted Mayor Jim Kenney to call it “a despicable act.”
The boys, one black and one white, told WCAU-TV they put the doll there because they thought it would scare people, and that it wasn’t about race.
The city has plans to put up a memorial to those buried beneath the playground.
The 19th century burial ground was established by Richard Allen, a freed slave who founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Its existence had been forgotten until a historian began researching the site about a decade ago.
3 thoughts on “Boys Say They Put Black Doll In Noose At Playground As Prank”
Blacks don’t own lynching.
It would be so much more productive to have someone explain to these boys why its hurtful for people to see a black doll hanging from a tree. Vilifying them for something they obviously did not understand the ramifications of serves no purpose but to traumatize them. These are young children and children do not think like adults. Make this a learning moment, not a chance to take down two kids.
This black kid parents needs to be more attentive of there son’s friends.This is the time to give him a black history lesson.