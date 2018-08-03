Michael Colyar: Kids Used To Get Knocked Out

The multi-talented comedian, actor, and author, Michael Colyar, stays busy!
Colyar is best known for his roles in Blackish, House Party III, Norbit, The Princess & The Frog, and Martin. Most recently you can catch Mr. Colyar performing his one man show, Michael Colyar’s Momma, which pays tribute to his mother and all moms from back in the day because, “kids now talk back.”
There was a time where black kids would get knocked out for mumbling something under their breath. Like the time Colyar’s brother was rooms away from their mother and whispered something slick and their mother flew to the pantry, “wrapped her arm around his neck threw both of his feet in the air and slammed him to the ground.”
The next stop on his tour is Detroit, he’ll be performing at the Punchline Comedy Club this weekend.
