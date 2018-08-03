J.R. Smith Accused Of Grabbing & Tossing Phone Of Fan Who Took His Picture

J.R. Smith is being investigated by the NYPD after allegedly grabbing and throwing the cell phone of a fan who took his picture, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was the first to report of the alleged incident that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside of a New York club, when a fan approached the Cleveland Cavaliers guard asking to take a photo.

When Smith declined and the fan took a photo anyway, the fan says Smith grabbed his phone and chucked it into a construction site, according to the report. The fan then filed a police report, claiming his $800 phone was damaged, TMZ reports.

Smith has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.

The New York Daily News adds that the 20-year-old fan claimed criminal mischief in his complaint.

Smith’s attorney Alex Spiro has denied the accusation to TMZ.

“The claim is nonsense, and we do not have anything to say about nonsense.”

