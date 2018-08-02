Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention

The fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl has gotten limited media coverage, though the tragedy has broken the hearts of a community in Washington, D.C.

Makiyah Wilson‘s tragic death during a July 16 shooting in Northeast Washington has caused major pain for the child’s relatives, including her uncle Mike D’Angelo. He completed a walk from D.C. to Philadelphia in Wilson’s memory on August 1.

“Kids deserve to live and explore life and blossom into our future leaders, not [get] murdered,” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram. “Love one another, protect one another, educate one another [and] help one another. We all are the same.”

Wilson was walking to an ice cream truck when she was hit with bullets fired by several masked gunmen who jumped out of a car at her Clay Terrace apartment complex. She was struck in the chest, and her mother held her before she was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Several other people were also wounded in the shooting.

Washington, D.C. police are continuing their search for the shooters, seeking the public’s help in their investigation, The Washington Post reported. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and a $45,000 reward has been offered for any tip leading to arrest and conviction in the case.

$45K reward offered in murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson, DC police announce https://t.co/HtRTHxUakT pic.twitter.com/loLIxRfoSH — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) July 31, 2018

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 28 photos Launch gallery Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence 1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964) 1 of 28 2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984) 2 of 28 3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978) 3 of 28 4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006) 4 of 28 5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996) 5 of 28 6. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010) 6 of 28 7. Scott LaRock (1962-1987) 7 of 28 8. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002) 8 of 28 9. Selena (1971-1995) 9 of 28 10. Soulja Slim (1977-2003) 10 of 28 11. Freaky Tah (1971-1999) 11 of 28 12. Mac Dre (1970-2004) 12 of 28 13. M-Bone (1989-2011) 13 of 28 14. Malcolm X (1925-1965) 14 of 28 15. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) 15 of 28 16. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997) 16 of 28 17. Camouflauge (1981-2003) 17 of 28 18. Dolla (1987-2009) 18 of 28 19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987) 19 of 28 20. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011) 20 of 28 21. Roger Troutman (1951-1999) 21 of 28 22. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999) 22 of 28 23. Lil Phat (1992-2012) 23 of 28 24. VL Mike (1976-2008) 24 of 28 25. Sabotage (1973-2003) 25 of 28 26. James R. Jordan (1936-1993) 26 of 28 27. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998) 27 of 28 28. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997) 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention was originally published on newsone.com