Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention

The fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl has gotten limited media coverage, though the tragedy has broken the hearts of a community in Washington, D.C.
Makiyah Wilson‘s tragic death during a July 16 shooting in Northeast Washington has caused major pain for the child’s relatives, including her uncle Mike D’Angelo. He completed a walk from D.C. to Philadelphia in Wilson’s memory on August 1.
“Kids deserve to live and explore life and blossom into our future leaders, not [get] murdered,” D’Angelo wrote on Instagram. “Love one another, protect one another, educate one another [and] help one another. We all are the same.”
My Black Skin Covers My Viens That’s Filled With The Blood Of My Ancestors Who Made Made Sacrifices That Cost Them they Life For Centuries upon Centuries I Learned alot about myself and my ancestors history Walking From #WashingtonDc to #Philadelphia I #Walk4Peace #Walk4Love #Walk4Equality #Walk4EqualRights #Walk4Makiyah #Walk4WorldPeace #Walk4Freedom #Walk4Justice NEXT STOP AND WALK OAKLAND HERE I COME thank u to EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT I LOVE ALL YOU BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE. DC I DID THIS FOR US DMV I DID THIS FOR US I DID THIS FOR THE WORLD 🌎 🌎 PEACE SPREAD ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #E4Makiyah
Wilson was walking to an ice cream truck when she was hit with bullets fired by several masked gunmen who jumped out of a car at her Clay Terrace apartment complex. She was struck in the chest, and her mother held her before she was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Several other people were also wounded in the shooting.
Washington, D.C. police are continuing their search for the shooters, seeking the public’s help in their investigation, The Washington Post reported. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and a $45,000 reward has been offered for any tip leading to arrest and conviction in the case.
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964)1 of 28
2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984)2 of 28
3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978)3 of 28
4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006)4 of 28
5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996)5 of 28
6. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010)6 of 28
7. Scott LaRock (1962-1987)7 of 28
8. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002)8 of 28
9. Selena (1971-1995)9 of 28
10. Soulja Slim (1977-2003)10 of 28
11. Freaky Tah (1971-1999)11 of 28
12. Mac Dre (1970-2004)12 of 28
13. M-Bone (1989-2011)13 of 28
14. Malcolm X (1925-1965)14 of 28
15. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968)15 of 28
16. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997)16 of 28
17. Camouflauge (1981-2003)17 of 28
18. Dolla (1987-2009)18 of 28
19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987)19 of 28
20. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011)20 of 28
21. Roger Troutman (1951-1999)21 of 28
22. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999)22 of 28
23. Lil Phat (1992-2012)23 of 28
24. VL Mike (1976-2008)24 of 28
25. Sabotage (1973-2003)25 of 28
26. James R. Jordan (1936-1993)26 of 28
27. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998)27 of 28
28. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997)28 of 28
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month
- Indiana Teen Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns After ‘Hot Water Challenge’
- Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention was originally published on newsone.com