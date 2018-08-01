Jordan Peele Rounds Out Cast For Next Movie ‘Us’

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, and Noelle Sheldon have all signed on for Jordan Peele’s next film, Us.

The newbies join Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, Winston Duke, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop in the Universal pic, which is currently shooting under Universal Pictures’ first-look deal with director Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Peele also wrote the script, which is being kept under wraps.

Other than the above tweeted movie poster, all we know so far is that the film follows one white couple (Moss and possibly Heidecker) and one black couple (Nyong’o and Duke), and is another social thriller in the vein of his critically-acclaimed first film Get Out.

Production is currently underway toward a March 15, 2019 release.

