Spirit Airlines Passengers Hospitalized After A ‘Dirty Sock’ Odor Filled The Cabin

A Spirit Airlines flight was forced to land in South Carolina on July 26 after a “dirty socks” stench filled the cabin and started giving passengers chest pains and burning throats, NBC 4.

According to Vice, the flight, carrying 220 people, was on its way from NYC to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when an “odor developed in a section of the aircraft.” The smell of dirty feet was so bad passengers started getting sick mid-flight, and others were worried that the smell might’ve been something hazardous.

The flight ended up making an emergency landing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and between seven to ten passengers were taken to a local hospital. The rest of the passengers were rushed off of the plane while the hazmat team tried to identify the source of the smell.

BREAKING: Hazmat situation at @FlyMyrtleBeach. Flight diverted, multiple people reporting they are sick. @MadelineTV is on scene. More Info: https://t.co/n7g0t9VW8Z pic.twitter.com/jZpSfybzSr — Summer Dashe (@SummerDashe) July 27, 2018

They weren’t able to find the source of the stench, maybe somebody needed to really wash their feet. They ended up giving the plane the thumbs up but sent a new plane to pick the passengers up.

The emergency response team couldn’t figure out the source of the stench. But they also weren’t able to find any trace of hazardous substances on board the aircraft, so they gave the plane the “all clear,” reports NBC 4.

Spirit sent another flight down to pick up the stranded passengers, and they landed in Florida at 4:45 AM Friday morning, just about five hours later than originally planned. The handful of people who went to the hospital all seem like they’ll be fine, too, according to ABC 15. But still, the mystery of the “dirty socks” stench remains.

