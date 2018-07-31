Morning Minute: It Is A Crime

| 07.31.18
Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is doing his best to defend him, but it’s not exactly working. Giuliani went on TV and changed his story from “there was no collusion” to “collusion isn’t a crime.” This must be one of the Trump administration’s ploys to distract the public from some other foolishness going on in the White House.

One thought on "Morning Minute: It Is A Crime

Close