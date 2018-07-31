CLOSE
London Singer Ella Mai Tops U.S. R&B Charts With ‘Boo’d Up’ [Video]

(Photo credit: Ella Mai Instagram)

British singer Ella Mai has reached the top of the mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay chart as her single Boo’d Up advances 2-1. The tune climbs five percent in plays in the week ending July 15, according to Nielsen Music, per Billboard.com.

According to the news outlet, “Mai is the first woman billed in a lead role to top the chart in 2018. Before this week, Cardi B sported the last No. 1 for a woman in a lead role when Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) ruled for nine frames in September to November 2017.”

The last UK artist to reach number one on the U.S. R&B chart was Lisa Stansfield, with All Woman.

Boo’d Up also holds at No. 1 on Adult R&B Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay for a second and fifth week, respectively.

 

 

Meanwhile, Ella Mai is readying the release of her new single Trip and she’s promised an album will follow.

 

