A Sister Sledge Biopic Is In The Works

Despite the family drama that has surround the 70’s hitmaking girl group Sister Sledge, apparently the surviving sisters have come to an agreement on one thing – making a movie about their rise from a Philadelphia family act to superstardom.

Their big hit ‘We Are Family” was used as the theme for the Pittsburgh Pirates championship season in 1979. Despite the song’s message, the sisters have been estranged for years from lead singer Kathy Sledge. Apparently though, the group has bonded enough for a biopic to be in development.

From Shadow and Act:

Kim Sledge is developing a feature film, Live Song, about “the rise to international stardom of the four musical sisters from Philadelphia.”

The sisters still perform as Sister Sledge. Joni Sledge died last year.

All of their hit songs are cleared for use in the film, which will be based on Kim’s upcoming memoirs. She told Variety, who broke the news, that she has the blessing of her family.  The family will have input in the script and the casting as both come together.

Per Variety, “The film will cover the band’s experiences rubbing shoulders with musical greats such as James Brown, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and Elton John. It will also take in the wider changes in U.S. society during the group’s ascendancy.

“Music will be a great part of it, because that’s what our lives have been about. During some of the most politically transitional moments in history, we were there,” said Sledge.

