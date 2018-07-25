Marc Morial, ‘The State Of Black America’ And ‘The Digital Revolution’

Marc Morial calls in to promote this years The State Of Black America which premieres this Sunday July 29 on TV One at 8p.m ET.

According to Morial this years State Of Black America will focus heavily on the digital revolution. The rise of these new companies and new opportunities rises the question, “will we be included of excluded?”

African Americans are the most likely of any ethnic group to own smart phones, besides Asian Americans, yet we lag behind when it comes to being employees of silicon valley tech firms. There is a myth that black college students aren’t majoring in things that will prepere them for these sorts of careers and that it not true.

This topic and others will be discussed Sunday on The State Of Black America on TV One.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: