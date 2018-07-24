CLOSE
Juelz Santana Granted Weekend Release From House Arrest For Daughter’s Birthday

Juelz Santana was reportedly granted permission for a weekend release from house arrest so he could spend time with his daughter for her birthday.

As previously reported, the Diplomats rapper, real name LaRon James, has been court-ordered to live with his mother in New Jersey following an arrest for airport gun charges back in March, but he was allowed to enjoy a day out on Saturday after requesting the opportunity to spend quality time with his daughter, Bella.

According to TMZ, Santana’s lawyer presented a detailed schedule that allowed Santana to take his daughter to a nail salon, travel into New York to go shopping, and then return to neighboring New Jersey to attend a family birthday party for the child. The judge overseeing his case signed off on the motion.

Santana stuck to the birthday plan, and has since resumed his house arrest, according to TMZ.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft, following an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year, when security officials found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescribed oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing Santana’s identification.

Santana was released on $500,000 bail and has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

