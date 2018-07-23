Experience Kissimee CEO Can’t Wait For The Family To Come To Town

Its almost time for the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion .

Experience Kissimee CEO, D.T Minich says that he looks forward to this event every year. Everyone agrees that it’s always a great time! The Gaylord Palms Resort is the perfect place to have a family reunion because there is something for everyone!

They have a water park, golf course, spa and so much more. They are also located about 15 minutes from Disney World, Sea World, and Universal Studios.

If you haven’t registered for the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion yet don’t worry, there’s still time! Click here to register today.

To plan and make the most of your visit, click here.

We can’t wait to see everyone in Kissimmee soon!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: