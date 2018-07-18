Willie Moore Jr Show
White Church Folks Are Not Happy That POC May Become Majority

Evangelicals are afraid we are taking over.

White evangelicals are upset because they see the increase of Black and brown folks in America as a negative for the country, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Yep, to them, racial and ethnic diversity is a terrible thing — unless these melanin-blessed folks are picking their fruit or their servants.

The Post reports, “More than half — 52 percent — of white evangelical Protestants say a majority of the U.S. population being non-white will be a negative development, according to the Public Religion Research Institute and the Atlantic.”

And of course there is a Trump link, “White evangelicals continue to overwhelmingly support Trump. More than three-quarters (77 percent) of white evangelical Protestants have a favorable opinion of Trump and half of white mainline Protestants and white Catholics — groups that have supported Democratic presidents in the recent past — have favorable views of Trump.”

The census projects that by 2045 whites will be in the minority with 49.9 percent, Latinos are expected to be 25 percent and Black Americans will be just over 13 percent of the population. In addition, Asians will be nearly 8 percent and multiracial people will be almost 4 percent.

White Church Folks Are Not Happy That POC May Become Majority

