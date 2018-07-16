CLOSE
Over 500 Ill Afer E.Coli Outbreak At Zip Line Facility

More than 500 people reportedly fell ill at a popular ziplining facility in Tennessee. Health officials reported that E. Coli bacteria was found in the water, reports the NY Post.

Tennessee’s state’s health department said at least 550 people who visited the CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour in Gatlinburg tested positive for E. coli.

“At this time we cannot point to one simple cause of this outbreak,” said TDH Deputy State Epidemiologist John Dunn, DVM, PhD, in a statement.”

He said water testing indicated that there was fecal contamination of the facility’s water system and that additional testing was underway, reports the NY Post.

CLIMB Works owner Nick Thompson told WTVR that they “feel awful for anyone that got sick.”

