Porn Star And Pres. Trump’s Alleged Former Mistress Arrested At Columbus Strip Club

Donald Trump’s alleged mistres and porn star, Stormy Daniels was arrested at the strip club, Sirens, on Wednesday July 11th. According to her attorney, Daniels is being accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law.

Daniels allegedly went on stage around 11:30 pm and after she stripped off her top, she “began forcing the faces of the patrons into her chest and using her bare breasts to smack the patrons.”

According to police, they also observed Daniels fondling the breasts of female patrons and Daniels alledgely performed similar acts in front of the police themselves. Documentgs from the arrest are saying that Daniels “leaned over, grabbed Det. Keckley’s (female officer) head and began smacking her face with her bare breasts and holding her face between her breasts against her chest.”

Community Defense Act is the law that prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels is being charged with three misdemeanor counts of “illegal sexually oriented activity.”

Daniel’s attorney has made it clear on twitter that he feels this is a set up and he plans on fighting this.

