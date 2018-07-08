NBA Player Brandon Jennings’ Neighbors Want Him Gone – Here’s Why

It’s not secret that Brandon Jennings, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks is not a favorite in his San Fernando Valley neighborhood.In fact, the NBA point guard is straight up HATED by his neighbors and for good reason (as far as they are concerned).

TMZ Sports is reporting that they’ve called police between 30 AND 40 TIMES onJennings.In the latest incident, police were called to Jennings’ L.A. valley home in the early hours of July 5 after neighbors complained about an insanely loud rager at BJ’s pad.

A post shared by @brandonjennings on Jun 29, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

No arrests were made — but multiple neighbors say they’re fed up with Jennings because he treats the house like a nightclub, with crazy parties, blaring music and huge crowds almost every night of the week.

The neighbors say they’ve spoken with Jennings and have pleaded with him to keep it down because the area is filled with families — kids who have school and parents who work — but the pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The neighbors have taken their gripes to the Nextdoor app — where they’ve strategized about how to get Brandon to be more considerate.

(click here to see all the complaints)

One neighbor, Ivan Kuznetsov, tells TMZ Sports it’s not personal … he just needs to sleep.

“I have nothing against parties. Partying is nice. It’s just not the right place with everyone trying to sleep.”

Needless to say, this is not a good look for Jennings, but then again, he’s a bad boy, so all we can say is good luck.

A post shared by @brandonjennings on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

