Fans Support Serena Williams After She MIssed Her Daughter’s First Steps

I missed a bunch of firsts while I was at work. I hear ya, mama. It’s not easy. But our girls see us out there grinding + living our dreams and that’s got to mean something. Good luck in London – my daughter and I are both rooting for you! ❤️
You facilitated those first steps by giving her breath and love and most importantly wings. As hard as this is and as much as it stings I you are feeling the warm emrabce and deep respect from mothers around the world. ❤️
Congrats on her walking! That's amazing. I missed my youngest's first steps. I cried too. But I learned the best part of the journey is helping them up when they toddle and fall. Bless you both. ❤
— Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) July 7, 2018
Serena has been working hard to reclaim her number one spot, but it hasn’t been easy. After losing at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, along with having to drop out of the French Open in May with in injury, she is finally back on her stride, making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon.