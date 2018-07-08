CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Fans Support Serena Williams After She MIssed Her Daughter’s First Steps

Being a working mother ain't easy, even for the GOAT.

Leave a comment
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

Source: PAUL CROCK / Getty

It’s not easy being a working mother, especially when you think about all the milestones you might miss out on. Just ask Serena Williams.

Tennis’ GOAT took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she missed seeing her 10-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. take her first steps while she was training for Wimbledon.

“She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried,” she tweeted.

Luckily for her, her fans sent her words of support and encouragement to help ease her pain.

Serena has been working hard to reclaim her number one spot, but it hasn’t been easy. After losing at Indian Wells and the Miami Open, along with having to drop out of the French Open in May with in injury, she is finally back on her stride, making it to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook.  Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Fans Support Serena Williams After She MIssed Her Daughter’s First Steps was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black athletes , Black Women , celebrity mothers , Serena Williams , working mothers

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Fans Support Serena Williams After She MIssed Her Daughter’s First Steps

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close