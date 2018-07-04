CLOSE
News
UPDATE
Home > News > National News

Black Woman Protester Arrested For Climbing Statue Of Liberty

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

UPDATED: 7/5/18

A Black woman, Therese Patricia Okoumou has been arrested at the Statue of Liberty after she climbed it yesterday in protest of Trump’s immigration policy. Black Twitter, who seemed to know the woman’s identity before it hit mainstream news outlets, rushed to her support along with Black activist organizations, who reportedly helped the woman get a lawyer and raise money for legal fees. While many consider Okoumou, possibly an immigrant from the Congo, a patriot for her non-violent protest, others on social media decried her actions.

 

Rise and Resist, the organization who dropped a banner asking for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the Statue on the Fourth, issued a statement distancing themselves from Okoumou.

 

 

NEW YORK (AP) — A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting by the bottom of the statue’s robes Wednesday. Police stood nearby.

 

 

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says police are trying to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for a banner that read “Abolish I.C.E.,” referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security. Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The group behind the banner, Rise and Resist, says the climber isn’t connected to the earlier demonstration.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Ice , Immigration , national landmarks , Statue of Liberty

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Black Woman Protester Arrested For Climbing Statue Of Liberty

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

3 thoughts on “Black Woman Protester Arrested For Climbing Statue Of Liberty

  2. americanize on said:

    SMH I was told there were a lot of coons also in Africa,this woman risked her life for latinos,when ever has any other none black group in large numbers came in support for black people I,ll wait……… That’s what I thought while race soldiers are killing unarmed black men,women,and children,and this coon is risking her life for people who have never supported black people.God Bless the ancestors.

    Reply
    • Bikosan Kara (@BikoSankara) on said:

      ICE detains alot of Africans fleeing violence as well. Other Melanated(black) people of latin American are also help up. Its not only a Latinos issues. Its an issue for struggling people trying to improve their lives. She has been known for activism on strictly blacks issues as well. Research more about a person before judging their actions.

      Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close