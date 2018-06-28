Very few people can say that they were able to have and maintain a close relationship with the Jackson family. Cynthia Horner, CEO, Editor-In-Chief, and Publisher of Right On! Digital, had a relationship with the family that spanned decades. They were so close, that she had weekly meals with them.
The attention that Jackson got wasn’t always positive, but Horner says that wasn’t an accurate portrayal of him. “He was a really great person,” she said. Horner admits that he was tough on his children but says, “We have to respect what he did because discipline is very important.”
He knew that if he got his kids in front of the right people they would be stars, and he was right!
The Best Michael Jackson Videos/Performances of All-Time
1. "Thriller"1 of 4
2. MTV Awards 1995 Performance2 of 4
3. "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough"3 of 4
4. "They Don't Really Care About Us"4 of 4
3 thoughts on “Cynthia Horner Defends Joe Jackson: ‘He Deserved Respect’”
You’re 100% correct Cynthia, Joe Jackson deserves respect not this sugar honey ice tea he’s getting from the media and people who never even met him.
I know he had outside kid(s) but his other accomplishments should not diminished, they should be held in high regards.
Joe Jackson abused his children. This didn’t come from media reports. It came from his children. Very high price to pay for fame. Especially for Michael.
Mr. Jackson may have been a good father, but he was also a strict disciplinarian.
His mission was to make his sons musical stars, however, he failed to realize that
they were still kids.
Michael Jackson obviously never grew up or had a normal childhood.
This may have led to some of his weird/odd behaviors.
Parents can do damage to their kids both physically and psychologically-
that they may not even be aware of.