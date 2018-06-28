Cynthia Horner Defends Joe Jackson: ‘He Deserved Respect’

Very few people can say that they were able to have and maintain a close relationship with the Jackson family. Cynthia Horner, CEO, Editor-In-Chief, and Publisher of Right On! Digital, had a relationship with the family that spanned decades. They were so close, that she had weekly meals with them.

The attention that Jackson got wasn’t always positive, but Horner says that wasn’t an accurate portrayal of him. “He was a really great person,” she said. Horner admits that he was tough on his children but says, “We have to respect what he did because discipline is very important.”

He knew that if he got his kids in front of the right people they would be stars, and he was right!

