Officer Charged With Criminal Homicide In Shooting Death Of Antwon Rose

Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old teen.

Demonstration Continue In Pittsburgh After Unarmed Black Teen Was Fatally Shot In Back By Police While Fleeing A Traffic Stop

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

After a week of demonstrations in East Pittsburgh, the officer involved in the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr., 17, has been charged.

Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged on Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide according to court records obtained by CBS Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the details of the charges.

Rosfeld was on the force for three weeks and was sworn in merely 90 minutes before he fatally shot Rose.

Rose, 17, was fatally shot on June 19 after the car he was riding in was stopped by authorities. Police believed the car was involved in a shooting 15 minutes prior where a 22-year-old man was injured around 8:30 p.m. Rosfeld approached the vehicle and detained the driver while Rose and a second passenger, 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester, fled by foot.

Rosfeld fired multiple rounds at Rose as he ran away, fatally striking him three times in the back. Hester was later located and arrested and will face charges for the shooting where the 22-year-old was injured.

Prior to joining the East Pittsburgh police force, Rosfeld worked in neighboring Harmarville and Oakmont. Rosfeld also worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department from October 2012 to January 2018, but was allegedly dismissed for cause from the university. An official account regarding why he was released was turned over by the university to county investigators as part of the case.

Rosfeld was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began.

Local activists and the surrounding community staged several protests over the course of the past week, shutting down highways to call for justice. Activists also called for resignation of District Attorney Steve Zappala.

A funeral service was held for Rose on June 25.

SOURCE: CBS Pittsburgh

 

31 thoughts on “Officer Charged With Criminal Homicide In Shooting Death Of Antwon Rose

  1. Mac Daddy not Babby Daddy on said:

    Peeps, you know the Mac Attack always deals you the straight dope. Reality is this dude was a gang banger, evidence is overwhelming, so black lives were likely saved when this playa was put down. Maybe harsh, but real talk. Peace

    Reply
  2. TerriJune on said:

    Judge Sol Wachter “district attorneys now have so much influence on grand juries that ‘by and large’ they could get them to ‘indict a ham sandwich.”. Now it is up to the DA’s office to insure and secure the indictment.

    Reply
  3. Passing Through!! on said:

    And BAW you need to stop posting the videos of white celebrities on your website. It’s just junk that slows down the server.

    Reply
      • Passing Through!! on said:

        Bi**h! This is a black website. Nobody gives a dam about Paris “racist” ass Hilton and none of the other white celebrities walking the red carpet that BAW keep posting about. Just like your racist white ass trolling a black website.

      • Mac Daddy not Babby Daddy on said:

        Uh, take a look around you, black men care more about white women than they do you, so….. advertisers aren’t dumb, they know their market

  4. RT on said:

    A week ago, someone who frequently monitors the comments on this website, posted a comment under my username. Pretending to be me. It is highly unlikely it was just an unintentional incident. I’ve reported it to the website authorities, and they are investigating. If you have experienced the same breach, please file a complaint with BAD. We can’t have this starting.

    Reply
  5. jhuf on said:

    Now if they could just catch and prosicuter the killers of the 10’s of 1000’s of YBM mudered in urban areas throughout the US every year

    Reply
    • Passing Through!! on said:

      And now if trump could just fix the Opioid crises that’s killing 90,000 plus white crackhead every year and the hundreds being murdered by white mass shooters every year.

      Reply
      • jhuf on said:

        Considering 1 we die from heroin and crack overdoses just as much it’s just we’re poor black’s so we don’t get the news publicity
        2: a weekend in just Chicago alone out numbers a mass shooting by a white person (again you don’t hear it because it’s blacks)
        3: considering we’re only 12% of the pop. They can afford to lose a hell of a lot more than us

      • Passing Through!! on said:

        The 90,000 plus white crack heads dying every year trumps all black violence combined.

  6. Passing Through!! on said:

    How many of these protesters are unregistered voters in East Pittsburgh? Standing on the street corner yelling with a sign isn’t going to do a bit of good in the court of law. Do they know who the district attorney, the prosecutors and judges are in their city jurisdiction, the elected officials who will decided how many people of color will get selected for this jury. It’s sad to say but more than likely Michael Rosfeld will be found NOT GUILTY. Antwon Rose has shady past and they will drag him through the dirt in court. Even though he was shot in the back fleeing that ALL white jury will see him as a danger to the white police office, that white cop had every right to shoot that ni**ga in the back. They will justify this shooting like they do every other shooting of unarmed black men.

    Reply
  8. Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

    Hmmm, no mention of 2 guns recovered in the vehicle and a spent clip in the deceased gang banger’s pocket that matched shells at the scene. BAW objective reporting? NOT. You people are being led like sheep

    Reply
    • Passing Through!! on said:

      Rosfeld fired multiple rounds at Rose as he ran away, fatally striking him three times in the back
      ******
      Racist Dumbass the cop shot Rose in the back as he was RUNNING AWAY, it doesn’t matter about the shell casings found in his pocket or whether he was a suspect in a shooting you can’t shoot someone in the back running away from you in the opposite direction. No one is condoning this young man’s behavior and yes, he should have been arrested but he could have been apprehended without being murdered shot in the back.

      Reply
      • D on said:

        Excactly, just like a white thug shot up a school and walked away to be tried. Eff this country. Yeah i said it!!!!

    • Concerned citizen on said:

      Spent clip in his pocket. Two guns recovered. All of this was discovered after the young man was murdered ,shot in the back while fleeing on foot empty handed took place. No you are being or trying to be the one to lead the sheep. Convict this racist. Send him to regular prison not country club for dirty cops feds prison.

      Reply
    • Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

      Shot in the back 3 times !!!!!! You mean just like Michael Brown, the Gentle Giant was? How did that work out for you?

      Reply
  10. stephanie Jones on said:

    I Pray for this young mans family, God give them strength and true grit. Lord now that they have buried their son, strengthen them on their journey.

    Reply
  11. stephanie Jones on said:

    That swine has shed innocent blood, may justice be stern and swift. I pray God intervenes and convict him, God touch those jury’s mind with common sense and a conscience. I pray this over zealous racist cop get life for the senseless murder of this young man. I pray the judicial system use this hateful pig as an example

    Reply
  12. L on said:

    Good. Now let’s just see if this POS is actually found GUILITY by a jury!

    The rookie PIG shot Antwon Rose in the back=COLD BLOODED MURDER.
    I do NOT CARE if the young man had a “alleged gun clip”–which could’ve easily been PLANTED. The PIGS actions were not JUSTIFIED–where was the THREAT-
    (being a YOUNG AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE)?

    My heart goes out to Antwon’s family.
    A mother should NEVER have to bury her child!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
    • Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

      Yeah, and the police planted matching shells to the clip at the drive-by shooting scene as well. We are all dumber for having to read your assinine comments

      Reply
    • Mac Daddy not Baby Daddy on said:

      Does your heart go out to the 20 y/o black victim of the drive-by as well? Or is that reserved only for people shot by white police officers?

      Reply
  13. tedgravely on said:

    An officer being charged does not a conviction make. This is simply to quell the protests. Let’s see if a jury (majority white) will find him guilty.

    Reply

