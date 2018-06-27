Officer Charged With Criminal Homicide In Shooting Death Of Antwon Rose

After a week of demonstrations in East Pittsburgh, the officer involved in the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr., 17, has been charged.

Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged on Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide according to court records obtained by CBS Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the details of the charges.

Just in: Officer Michael Rosfeld’s mugshot released. He has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/8fc729TsId — Michelle Wright (@MichelleWTAE) June 27, 2018

Rosfeld was on the force for three weeks and was sworn in merely 90 minutes before he fatally shot Rose.

Rose, 17, was fatally shot on June 19 after the car he was riding in was stopped by authorities. Police believed the car was involved in a shooting 15 minutes prior where a 22-year-old man was injured around 8:30 p.m. Rosfeld approached the vehicle and detained the driver while Rose and a second passenger, 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester, fled by foot.

Rosfeld fired multiple rounds at Rose as he ran away, fatally striking him three times in the back. Hester was later located and arrested and will face charges for the shooting where the 22-year-old was injured.

Prior to joining the East Pittsburgh police force, Rosfeld worked in neighboring Harmarville and Oakmont. Rosfeld also worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department from October 2012 to January 2018, but was allegedly dismissed for cause from the university. An official account regarding why he was released was turned over by the university to county investigators as part of the case.

Rosfeld was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began.

Local activists and the surrounding community staged several protests over the course of the past week, shutting down highways to call for justice. Activists also called for resignation of District Attorney Steve Zappala.

A funeral service was held for Rose on June 25.

The program for the funeral service of #AntwonRose. On the back, a poem he wrote in his Woodland Hills High School English class: “I Am Not What You Think.” @905wesa pic.twitter.com/izDOf9CvDW — Katie Blackley (@kate_blackley) June 25, 2018

SOURCE: CBS Pittsburgh

