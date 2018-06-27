Officer Charged With Criminal Homicide In Shooting Death Of Antwon Rose

After a week of demonstrations in East Pittsburgh, the officer involved in the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr., 17, has been charged.
Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged on Wednesday with one count of criminal homicide according to court records obtained by CBS Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the details of the charges.
Rosfeld was on the force for three weeks and was sworn in merely 90 minutes before he fatally shot Rose.
Rose, 17, was fatally shot on June 19 after the car he was riding in was stopped by authorities. Police believed the car was involved in a shooting 15 minutes prior where a 22-year-old man was injured around 8:30 p.m. Rosfeld approached the vehicle and detained the driver while Rose and a second passenger, 17-year-old Zaijuan Hester, fled by foot.
Rosfeld fired multiple rounds at Rose as he ran away, fatally striking him three times in the back. Hester was later located and arrested and will face charges for the shooting where the 22-year-old was injured.
Prior to joining the East Pittsburgh police force, Rosfeld worked in neighboring Harmarville and Oakmont. Rosfeld also worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department from October 2012 to January 2018, but was allegedly dismissed for cause from the university. An official account regarding why he was released was turned over by the university to county investigators as part of the case.
Rosfeld was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began.
Local activists and the surrounding community staged several protests over the course of the past week, shutting down highways to call for justice. Activists also called for resignation of District Attorney Steve Zappala.
A funeral service was held for Rose on June 25.
Peeps, you know the Mac Attack always deals you the straight dope. Reality is this dude was a gang banger, evidence is overwhelming, so black lives were likely saved when this playa was put down. Maybe harsh, but real talk. Peace
Judge Sol Wachter “district attorneys now have so much influence on grand juries that ‘by and large’ they could get them to ‘indict a ham sandwich.”. Now it is up to the DA’s office to insure and secure the indictment.
Looks like black people can be RACIST
Now if they could just catch and prosicuter the killers of the 10’s of 1000’s of YBM mudered in urban areas throughout the US every year
And now if trump could just fix the Opioid crises that’s killing 90,000 plus white crackhead every year and the hundreds being murdered by white mass shooters every year.
Considering 1 we die from heroin and crack overdoses just as much it’s just we’re poor black’s so we don’t get the news publicity
2: a weekend in just Chicago alone out numbers a mass shooting by a white person (again you don’t hear it because it’s blacks)
3: considering we’re only 12% of the pop. They can afford to lose a hell of a lot more than us
The 90,000 plus white crack heads dying every year trumps all black violence combined.
How many of these protesters are unregistered voters in East Pittsburgh? Standing on the street corner yelling with a sign isn’t going to do a bit of good in the court of law. Do they know who the district attorney, the prosecutors and judges are in their city jurisdiction, the elected officials who will decided how many people of color will get selected for this jury. It’s sad to say but more than likely Michael Rosfeld will be found NOT GUILTY. Antwon Rose has shady past and they will drag him through the dirt in court. Even though he was shot in the back fleeing that ALL white jury will see him as a danger to the white police office, that white cop had every right to shoot that ni**ga in the back. They will justify this shooting like they do every other shooting of unarmed black men.
Being charged and being convicted is two different things. Convict this racist mf.
Hmmm, no mention of 2 guns recovered in the vehicle and a spent clip in the deceased gang banger’s pocket that matched shells at the scene. BAW objective reporting? NOT. You people are being led like sheep
Rosfeld fired multiple rounds at Rose as he ran away, fatally striking him three times in the back
Racist Dumbass the cop shot Rose in the back as he was RUNNING AWAY, it doesn’t matter about the shell casings found in his pocket or whether he was a suspect in a shooting you can’t shoot someone in the back running away from you in the opposite direction. No one is condoning this young man’s behavior and yes, he should have been arrested but he could have been apprehended without being murdered shot in the back.
Excactly, just like a white thug shot up a school and walked away to be tried. Eff this country. Yeah i said it!!!!
Spent clip in his pocket. Two guns recovered. All of this was discovered after the young man was murdered ,shot in the back while fleeing on foot empty handed took place. No you are being or trying to be the one to lead the sheep. Convict this racist. Send him to regular prison not country club for dirty cops feds prison.
Shot in the back 3 times !!!!!! You mean just like Michael Brown, the Gentle Giant was? How did that work out for you?
Why was he even hired if he was dismissed (fired) from another police department?
Because he’s white.
I Pray for this young mans family, God give them strength and true grit. Lord now that they have buried their son, strengthen them on their journey.
Amen to that.
That swine has shed innocent blood, may justice be stern and swift. I pray God intervenes and convict him, God touch those jury’s mind with common sense and a conscience. I pray this over zealous racist cop get life for the senseless murder of this young man. I pray the judicial system use this hateful pig as an example
You favor a conviction without any of the facts?
Good. Now let’s just see if this POS is actually found GUILITY by a jury!
The rookie PIG shot Antwon Rose in the back=COLD BLOODED MURDER.
I do NOT CARE if the young man had a “alleged gun clip”–which could’ve easily been PLANTED. The PIGS actions were not JUSTIFIED–where was the THREAT-
(being a YOUNG AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE)?
My heart goes out to Antwon’s family.
A mother should NEVER have to bury her child!!!!!!!!!!
Yeah, and the police planted matching shells to the clip at the drive-by shooting scene as well. We are all dumber for having to read your assinine comments
Does your heart go out to the 20 y/o black victim of the drive-by as well? Or is that reserved only for people shot by white police officers?
An officer being charged does not a conviction make. This is simply to quell the protests. Let’s see if a jury (majority white) will find him guilty.
Right. They will not convict him and he will be given his gun and put back on the street.