Rapper/Reality TV Star Jim Jones Arrested After Car Chase In Georgia

Hothead NYC-based rapper Jim Jones is looking rather foolish today in the wake of news that he and some other people led Georgia cops on a chase that ended with him getting busted for possession of drugs and a handgun.

Jones, 41, was in the backseat of a vehicle cops pulled over Thursday night in Cowetta County, reports TMZ. The Sheriff’s Dept. says instead of stopping, the car accelerated and cops gave chase. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle … and finally stopped.

After a search of the car, in which Janes and 3 others were passengers, deputies found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and cash … which Jones called “just petty cash.”

One of the pistols was stolen, according to cops. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items … but Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxy and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.”

Since no one claimed the paraphernalia … everyone was busted. Jones was charged for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics … all felonies. He also got a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container.

Jones was released on $7,000 bail.

PHOTO: Coweta Country Sherrif’s Office

5 thoughts on "Rapper/Reality TV Star Jim Jones Arrested After Car Chase In Georgia

  1. tedgravely on said:

    He is too old for this nonsense. I know he wasn’t driving; but unfortunately you are judged by the company you keep.

  2. Kay on said:

    I really like this site and I’m not a hater, but as this is “Black” America Web, I would like to see us do better. I read articles on this site all the time and EVERY article has crazy typos, and incorrect grammar. I sometimes wonder if there an extreme urgency to get these articles posted, but that is neither here nor there, please proofread these articles, lets do better fam!
    All Love,
    -k.

