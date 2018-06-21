Rapper/Reality TV Star Jim Jones Arrested After Car Chase In Georgia

Hothead NYC-based rapper Jim Jones is looking rather foolish today in the wake of news that he and some other people led Georgia cops on a chase that ended with him getting busted for possession of drugs and a handgun.

Jones, 41, was in the backseat of a vehicle cops pulled over Thursday night in Cowetta County, reports TMZ. The Sheriff’s Dept. says instead of stopping, the car accelerated and cops gave chase. During the chase, the car struck a deputy’s vehicle … and finally stopped.

After a search of the car, in which Janes and 3 others were passengers, deputies found marijuana, oxycodone, Percocet, vape cartridges, THC oil, 2 loaded pistols and cash … which Jones called “just petty cash.”

One of the pistols was stolen, according to cops. Neither Jones nor his friends admitted possession of any of the items … but Jones said he had a prescription for the Oxy and Percocet pills. Jones also told cops he told the driver to pull over, but she was acting “incoherent.”

Since no one claimed the paraphernalia … everyone was busted. Jones was charged for possession of the stolen gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of narcotics … all felonies. He also got a misdemeanor for the prescription pills not being in their original container.

Jones was released on $7,000 bail.

PHOTO: Coweta Country Sherrif’s Office

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: