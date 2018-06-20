With so much madness going on in the world, the Trump administration has people wasting time on a woman who screamed, “F**k you!” at the president. What makes it even funnier is that she is reportedly a Congressional intern, and Capitol Police described her as a “young white woman,” according to The New York Post.
Allegedly, on Tuesday night, as Trump walked through the Capital rotunda, the young, white woman yelled “Mr. President, f**k you!” He was reportedly heading to a talk with legislators about his despicable immigration policies. The incident was even caught on video, see below:
The New York Post said, “Capitol Police were on the lookout for a ‘young white woman’ who had been wearing an intern badge” and it wasn’t clear if “police were looking to criminally charge the woman for her outburst.” It wouldn’t be a surprise if she were criminally charged. Children detained at the border are being torn away from their parents and treated like criminals—and as we all know, Trump’s orange skin is thin and he can’t handle any criticism, especially if it’s an F-you from a woman.
Trump’s immigration policies have been met with protests across the country, especially after it was revealed that it is more expensive to separate migrant children from their parents. NBC News reports, “The cost of holding migrant children who have been separated from their parents in newly created ‘tent cities’ is $775 per person per night, according to an official at the Department of Health and Human Services — far higher than the cost of keeping children with their parents in detention centers or holding them in more permanent buildings.” That is more expensive than a nightly rate at a five-star hotel. But for Trump, anything to jail brown people—unless he gets a visit from Kim Kardashian.
18 thoughts on “Police Are Looking For A ‘Young White Woman’ Who Screamed ‘F**k You!’ At Trump”
The rude woman needs her face slapped. Where are manners and common decency these days? Were any of you raised by your parents to swear like that at anyone?
She should be fired, Trump is her ultimate boss, she work for the dept. of justice a government job..
#45 is SO THIN SKIN, he can dish it but he cannot take it and this is not Fake News. I cannot wait til 45 is out of the White House and all of his trash with him.
This is what happens when you create a toxic culture. #45 berates other politicians and people in general that disagree with him. You expect that to boomerang on you at some point. When the person in the position is shooting bullets, you don’t throw rocks. This young lady used reciprocal abusive verbiage. She also exercised her first amendment right without threatening the politician. Protect First Amendment rights. Remember the jack arse politician that shouted “you lie” to #44 during a joint session of Congress. It was unprecedented, but the Republicans doubled down and didn’t reprimand that idiot. Why reprimand an intern (they selected an almost all white cast) when the leaders are setting the example?
Ted delivers as usual! Well said.
Say it louder Ted, i don’t think they heard you. None of the below comments made it to this site when that idiot disrespected Obama.
My parents taught me that if I couldn’t respect the person, then respect the position. I couldn’t cuss at someone or be disrespectful to someone in authority over me and use “I don’t like him/her” as an excuse. I feel sorry for the people on this site who are celebrating that woman’s immature, disgusting behavior. I’d like to see what you’d do if somebody yelled “F- you” at your mother.
Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?
Yet, you have nothing to say about that crazy old coot in the WH. “You feel sorry….”. Save your sympathy. It’s not needed. Btw, if someone yelled F you at my mother, she would just look at you like you’re crazy because, she would say, “Never argue with a fool. He will drag you down to his level and beat you with experience” That’s what she taught her children.
It doesn’t matter who is in the White House. I refuse to let anyone else determine what I say or how I act in public. “The president says bad things, so I can do it, too” is a fool’s excuse. Respect is about the office, not the person. And believe it or not, I said the same thing about people who used foul, vile, putrid, profane language about the 0bamas. My principles transcend skin color.
I’ll never respect that idiot occupying the WH. If i see the SOB. I yelling the same damn then. What about how the idiot in chief yelled, fired the SOBs? I didn’t see u comment on that. So f trump, f u, and anybody else that supports the bytch!!!!
LOL!!!! Tell him how you really feel.
Oh… I see! President Trump is your role model. You follow his lead. If he uses foul language, then that makes it okay for you. Wow…
All respect, humanity, and dignity have been bred out of humanity. In a few more years, we’ll be begging for their return.
Can i assume you feel this same about the president and our current administration? I can tell you’re of high morals and standards and high values.
If the president and our current administration are human, then I do. Hence, my use of the noun humanity.
Kudo’s to this white woman!!!!
I hope the Pigs DON’T FIND HER.
Someone needs to inform the Pigs that FREEDOM OF SPEECH still exists!!!!!!!!
FACIST CHUMP CANNOT SILENCE THOSE WHO DISAGREE WITH HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Damn!! There are some with some common sense. My kind of girl!