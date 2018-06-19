Mara Brock Akil Is Ready To Share Her Love Story With ‘Love Is_’

Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil have been behind some of our favorite television shows but finally we’re getting a look at their story on screen.
Mara called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to share her excitement about the new series Love Is_ which details their relationship from courtship to becoming a powerhouse team in entertainment.
Watch Love Is__ on Tuesday, June 19, at 10/9c on OWN.
