CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion

Fashion Nova Introduces Men’s Line

Leave a comment

(Fashion Nova via AP)

Fast-fashion darling Fashion Nova has launched its first menswear collection.

The line, called simply Fashion Nova MEN, includes both streetwear and statement pieces. The company said via email Monday that means everything from athleisure looks and distressed denim to palm tree print T-shirts and silk embroidered bomber jackets. Prices range from $9.99 to $49.99. And sizes go up to 3X.

(Fashion Nova)

The company that counts Cardi B and various Kardashians among its fans hasn’t left out the accessories, with sunglasses jewelry and footwear. In all, the line launched early Tuesday includes 500 pieces.

It’s the second brand expansion of the year for Fashion Nova. Earlier, the collaboration Cardi B x Fashion Nova was announced. The 100-piece collection with the rap star will debut in November.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

FAshion nova , men's fashion , online boutiques

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Fashion Nova Introduces Men’s Line

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close