After filing for bankruptcy to deal with her reported $4 million in debt, Lil’ Kim took to social media over the weekend to let everyone know that she “can’t be touched.”
As news of her latest financial woes were going viral, including her New Jersey mansion reportedly headed for the auction block, Kim addressed the situation indirectly via Instagram Live.
“If you’re God’s child, you can’t be touched, boo!” she said, while seated at a restaurant with her daughter, Royal.
Via TMZ:
According to legal docs, Kim owes $2 million on a loan for her NJ home and $1,845,451.74 in unpaid taxes, as well as $186k for legal bills.
She’s offered to pay $5,500 a month to a creditor to sort it all out. There is a hearing scheduled for July.
She’s reportedly working on a new album, so if it drops in 2018 it could potentially help dig her out of debt too.
(Photo Credit: PR Photos)
7 thoughts on “Lil’ Kim Files For Bankruptcy, Reportedly $4 Million in Debt”
Black women so desperate to emulate white. Wow, how much do they hate themselves?
She’s a fool for messing up her face and she looks worse.
My grandmother used to say a fool and his money will soon be part. Me think she is a fool.
Sadly for u just ignorance on ur part..shut that hole in ur face u don’t even know the whole story u just jealous
Filet mignon taste on a bologna and chees budget
Maybe she can get REFUND for all of the BAD plastic surgery she has had.
No sympathy for folks who make STUPID/WRONG moves!!!!!!!!!
LOL!