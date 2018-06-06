Donald Trump Commutes Sentence For Black Woman After Kim K Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump commuted the sentence Wednesday of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West in a recent visit to the White House.
BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018
Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, two White House officials said. The 63-year old more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole. The move comes amid a recent flurry of pardons issued by Trump, who has seemed drawn to causes advocated by conservatives, celebrities or those who once appeared on his former reality show, “The Apprentice.”
This morning President @realDonaldTrump pardoned Alice Johnson. She was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, now she has a second chance at life. Credit to @KimKardashian who was a big advocate for Alice and Mr. Trump for showing compassion. pic.twitter.com/ugCOWGeki7
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 6, 2018
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the commutation before it was announced.
The commutation puts a renewed focus on the Trump administration’s push for prison and sentencing reform, but which has sometimes clashed with the president’s law-and-order approach, especially at the Justice Department. Indeed, Trump has called for getting tougher on drug dealers, including suggesting some should receive the death penalty.
Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation involving more than a dozen people. The 1994 indictment describes dozens of deliveries and drug transactions, many involving Johnson.
She was sentenced to life in prison in 1997, and appellate judges and the U.S. Supreme Court have rejected her appeals. Court records show she has a motion pending for a reduction in her sentence, but federal prosecutors are opposed, saying in a court filing that the sentence is in accord with federal guidelines, based on the large quantity of drugs involved. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Memphis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
A criminal justice advocacy site, CAN-DO, and one of Johnson’s attorneys say a request for clemency was rejected by former President Barack Obama. The reasons are unclear.
A 1997 Associated Press story on Johnson’s sentencing said she headed up a multimillion-dollar drug ring. But Memphis attorney Michael Scholl, who filed the latest court documents in her request for a sentence reduction, said she was not a leader in the cocaine operation.
“What is the purpose of putting a lady with no prior criminal record, on a nonviolent drug offense, in jail for her entire life?” he said in a telephone interview. “She’s a model inmate.”
Scholl added that Johnson has admitted her wrongdoing, which is borne out in letters she has written to U.S. District Judge Samuel H. Mays, who now oversees her case.
“Judge Mays I’m writing to you to express my deep remorse for the crime that I committed over 20 years ago. I made some bad choices which have not only affected my life, but have impacted my entire family,” she said in a February 2017 letter in the court record.
In a hand-scrawled letter last June she wrote: “I’m a broken woman. More time in prison cannot accomplish more justice.”
Kardashian West visited the White House in May to meet with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who is overseeing the administration’s push to overhaul the nation’s prison system. She also met with Trump in the Oval Office, a photograph of which the president released on Twitter.
In an interview with Mic released earlier this year, Kardashian West said she’d been moved by Johnson’s story after seeing a video by the news outlet on Twitter.
“I think that she really deserves a second chance at life,” Kardashian told Mic. “I’ll do whatever it takes to get her out.”
The commutation comes days after Trump pardoned conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of a campaign finance violation, and granted a posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, clearing Jack Johnson’s name more than 100 years after what many saw as a racially charged conviction.
The boxer’s pardon had been championed by actor Sylvester Stallone, who Trump said had brought the story to his attention in a phone call.
Trump has also pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a staunch campaign supporter; Scooter Libby, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney; and a U.S. Navy sailor convicted of taking photos of classified portions of a sub. In May, he also suggested he was considering acting to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving 14 years in prison for corruption, and celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart, convicted of insider trading.
52 thoughts on “Donald Trump Commutes Sentence For Black Woman After Kim K Visit”
People believe what they choose about whoever they choose. Those of us who know God is in control knows he will have the last word. Those who don’t will continue their foolishness and think they are in control. All this arguing , hating people for the color of their skin, all injustice will come to and end one day. It is written.
I’m happy for Alice, now hopefully she lives the rest of her life “crime” free. Black people, stop putting your careers and lives in the hands of other people. Control your destiny. What good is it to sell dope for the drug dealer and daily you have your head on a swivel? Get two or three jobs. I don’t look down on people working at Dominos, Subway……or any other job. I do look down on people taking advantage of vulnerable people selling them drugs or getting our youth involved in shady things. Look at that beautiful woman. She spent part of prime in prison. I rather be poor and free, than rich and shackled any day.
President Obama’s declines Mrs. Johnson’s request for a pardon, not one, not two, but 3 times. So much for helping black folks. Thank you President Trump for actions, not words.
President Obama commuted 1,715 prison sentences during his time in office and also issued 212 pardons. President Barack Obama did grant more commutations than any other president in U.S. history to date. A lot of those commutations were for non violent drug offenses. Keep Lying.
Obama denied requests for Mrs. Johnson’s clemency 3 Times. Truth. True Obama did open the prison gates and release more criminals than any previous president, and many of them have since committed crimes again. That is fact and Real Talk. Sorry if you just can’t accept reality
Just watched Alice Johnson being interviewed on GMA she couldn’t thank Pres. Trump enough for giving her her life back, that was a hell of a lot more than a picture moment for her
Ignore hateful people like Amber. She has not the mental capability or compassion to give credit where it’s due. She will thank Dennis Rodman for peace in the Korean Peninsula.
The unemployment rate is still from what Obama did who inherited one of the worst economy in history. Trump has really done very little still. Sorry but riding on the coattail of what someone else did does not make someone a success. As for this lady being free, but this is no more than a picture moment for Trump and Kim. Nothing more.
No Amber. It’s more than that. Did you see her reunion video?
The upcoming IG report is going to produce criminals referrals for the deep state. That’s the democrats for the cerebrally challenged, Passing Through. BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM
If Trump is successful in bringing peace to the Korean Peninsula will we give credit to Dennis Rodman? Actually some here will because of their derangement syndrome, but the fact is the Presidents policies are winning for all Americans. Those waiting decades for this economic boom will take advantage to better themselves and their families, the haters will do nothing but spew venom and miss the train. Which one are you?
The fact of the matter is Obama wanted to improve the economy but the republuthugs refused to help him. Trump will never get credit for anything concerning “the blks” because he’s a racist to his core. He didn’t hesitate to say the nfl players should leave the country if they refuse to stand for whiteys national anthem. He’s only pardoning ppl to communicate to the ppl associated with him and the ppl getting ready to be prosecuted by Mueller. He’s also poking and eye in at Obama’s legacy.
Making excuses for your King? Trump has made great strides at improving our economy with historic resistance and hate from the Democrats. Try again sista’
the kenyan was a racist, sharpton and farrakhan, created racial hatred towards white people and police officers, hid behind the caste system and he was the founder of isis. The pig was the most anti-american scumbag ever
OUCH. Mic dropped on the C
Manafort Likely To Go To Jail After Court Hearing, Former U.S. Attorney Predicts
*
Mueller is investigating a $150,000 “donation” that Cohen arranged for Trump’s foundation in 2015 from a Ukrainian billionaire named Victor Pinchuk.The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, acting on a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is investigating Cohen for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations that stem, at least in part, from a $130,000 payment Trump’s attorney made to hush up a porn star who says she slept with the president
****
Korean deal will be another fail, but still won’t stop the investigation even if does go through.
*
Just wait until Manafort & Cohen start talking and flip on trump so they don’t die in prison!
looks more like the other side has more to worry about that The Don, I mean if you don’t have anything to hide why do you need immunity?? didn’t you say that about Trump???
With 7 inditments within the trump administration bitch please….lol!
NONE of which have anything to do with Trumps administration don’t be another feckless C stop listening to your massua’s on the plantation
Very happy for Alice Johnson. This whole charade with Trump, Kim and Kanye, is easier to see through than glass. The old case of, “YOU SCRATCH MY BACK, AND I’LL SCRATCH YOUR.” His little black ass kisser is being rewarded, for saying, we had ignorant and ancestors.
45 will still get zero credit from the blk community. Until there is real prison and sentencing reform the fake prez gets nothing from the blk community.
Yep, because you know that s**t was staged and sadly Kanye believes that he has some real shot at being president on day. He’s too self hating and mentally-ill to understand that he’s being used by trump and the Kardashian’s.
Yep, Kanye is delusional.
Don’t forget his Gestapo police, who have more regard for animals, than they do for a black man or woman’s life.
A white boy can walk up on them gun drawn, and kill one of them, due to their reluctance to kill their own kind. A black man was naked a few weeks ago, walking toward a cop and was killed because he felt threatened. What was he afraid of, he might beat him to death with his penis?
AND TRUMP WILL STILL BE IMPEACHED!
Maybe that’s why he’s doing all this pardoning , he knows he won’t be around to finish out his term.
guarantee you he wont blackboy! Just wait till they get the transvestite for treason! TICK TOCK B lackboy
@Pete/Mnue
GTFOH! Obama’s not currently under investigation!
The topic seems to have wandered off track a bit. I will simply say this…Thank you President Trump and Mrs. Kardashian-West for your work to parole Ms. Alice Johnson. I am sure she and her family are eternally grateful for your compassion. God bless
Eddie, while researching Obama’s pardons, please reconcile how you can add 17 million people to the welfare ranks, not deliver “shovel ready” jobs or jobs in any meaningful numbers, YET still reduce African American unemployment. They are mutually exclusive, yet the plantation curators want you to believe Trumps success is owed to Obama. HINT: Change the way the numbers are tabulated and magically you have a drop in unemployment. Good on you Eddie, good on you
Clearly, the rise in food stamps is a direct consequence of the most recent recession, which began more than a year before Obama took office. The number of food stamp beneficiaries had started to head upward under President George W. Bush, partly because of more aggressive efforts to get eligible Americans to apply for benefits, and partly because of changes in the rules that had the effect of broadening eligibility. Keep trying white racist.
Eddie, because then they would have raised hell that President Obama was pardoning all the Black folks….and you know that!
This racist bastard must be impeached, last week our unemployment numbers were the lowest in history, and now THIS? Oh hell to the NAW
I AGREE!!!! His racist orange ass is pardoning all these minorities he could have waited for the boy sitting in the weeds (Obama) to pardon……Oh wait Trump came after
Obama who had eight years to pardon this lady I wonder how the Clown News Network
will spin this I’d imagine they’ll put their token negro lackey Don Lemon on it
Trump could shit in y’alls mouths, and you would still love to lick his ass for desert!
Long over due ..why didn’t President Obama do this …wow !!
Because he can’t save every black person. Why don’t trump pardon some of the Black Panthers?
Lowest black unemployment in history is giving opportunity to all blacks to better their situation. Thank you for opportunity President Trump, that is all we want, not a handout, but a hand up.
Excellent question Eddie, notice you didn’t get real Talk in response? Look who immediately jumped in when there is a hint of a black man thinking for himself, S D and Passing (Gas) Through. They want you back on the plantation, chop chop. Research for yourself how many blacks Obama pardoned, the result will destroy S D’s billshit response. Passing Gas’s response doesn’t even deserve dialogue. Good on you Eddie, good on you
Yeah, good boy eddie for bashing Obama the racist will now honor you with a butter biscuit and tell you that you’re thinking for yourself..good job.
He didn’t bash Obama in the least, but asked an intelligent question. Your vile response is a clear indication of a racist
Bashing? Really? just for asking a question…I’m sorry i didn’t drink the Obama Kool aid.. i simply asked a question ..He didn’t SAVE any back person..no president has ever done anything for black people..including OBAMA…Our scholls are still dead last ..our drop out rate is still the highest of ALL people …incarceration is still going un – challenged “Federal and State” so please stop it …I read books…not CNN !!!
“Passing Gas”, ROTFL
A recent report from the Census Bureau shows the remarkable progress that American families have made as the recovery continues to strengthen. Real median household income grew 5.2 percent from 2014 to 2015, the fastest annual growth on record. Income grew for households across the income distribution, with the fastest growth among lower- and middle-income households. The number of people in poverty fell by 3.5 million, leading the poverty rate to fall from 14.8 percent to 13.5 percent, the largest one-year drop since 1968, with even larger improvements including for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and children.The poverty rate for African Americans fell faster in 2015 than in any year since 1999. While the poverty rate fell for across all racial and ethnic groups this year, it fell 2.1 percentage points (p.p.) for African Americans, resulting in 700,000 fewer African Americans in poverty. The incarceration rates for African-American men and women fell during each year of the Obama Administration and are at their lowest points in over two decades. The high school graduation rate for African-American students is at its highest point in history. In the 2013-2014 academic year, 72.5 percent of African-American public high school students graduated within four years.Teen pregnancy among African-American women is at an historic low. The President’s FY 2017 budget request proposes a new, $30 million competitive grant program, called the HBCU and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) Innovation for Completion Fund
******
So, President Obama did nothing for black people? What you needs to stop doing is taking your arguments and information from white people.
Traffic in urban areas has reached an all time high because there are 4 times more tires on the road than cars. You just don’t understand statistics, spin the numbers until you get the desired outcome. Better yet, change the rules so the numbers fall in your favor. Look at all the revelations of high schools that were caught passing minorities who were absent for 3/4 of the year and couldn’t read at a 5th grade level, but GRADUATED high school. Black girls who got abortions weren’t counted by the Obama’s admin as a “teen pregnancy”. Again, change the way you classify the data to change the narrative. Am I getting through at all? Look at the real world results, HS graduates more prepared? Nope. Less baby mamas? Nope. Crime reduced? Neighborhoods safer? Open your eyes and stop believing the lies. Then, and only then can you be part of the solution. Good luck
That is Real Talk Mac. Old saying was never more true in Obama’s 8 years, “Lies, damn lies, and statistics.”
Bi**h the only lies are you believing that trump is winning while the wall are closing in. Nothing you post, no lie you tell will stop him from being IMPEACHED or forced to resign and he will go down as the worst president in history. Since President Obama did such a bad job I’m assuming that trump will fix all of black people’s problems, right? Like George Bush who left this country in the worse financial crises since the great depression and didn’t do a damn thing for black people, and trump who is 10x more stupid and racist is going to do better following in the same footsteps. Giving one black person a staged pardon because of mentally-ill Koonye and his whore wife means he’s helping black people…GTFOH!
Twinsâmother !!!When, then, will America say that it is time to put an end to recursivetragedies on pupils who have become eternal terrified without help even underthe benches of their class; Wake up, the concerned citizens of the star emblem,not only as parents but also as rebellious to cry over the actions of themischievous! If each of us must have a suggestion, mine is this: On behalf ofmy three graduating children from different universities, from which thegovernment may seem too budgeted to deal with this emergency! But on our part,”we must have the desire to volunteer at the main entering of each communityinstitution to better check the bags of school children and, select availableteachers or remarkable followers of their behavior for this service, so noblein the manner of Baden Powell, to at least restore the confidence of the souland spirit of those innocent people who are aware of having however accepted tofulfill the duties of the stars and stripes! “Wake up, American citizens!Because the ocean is outrageously wide so as not to be traumatized by smallboats erupting !!! – Versaint
Alice Marie Johnson DESERVED to be PARDONED.
Kim K and her visit to the WH is irrelevant!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This deal was already worked out by the White House and Kim and her pet coon.