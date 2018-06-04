CLOSE
Hidden Figure No More: NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Gets Statue At Alma Mater

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose calculations helped astronauts return to Earth, is being honored at her alma mater with a bronze statue and a scholarship in her name.

West Virginia State University says a dedication ceremony is planned for Aug. 25, the day before Johnson’s 100th birthday.

Long before the digital era, Johnson worked as a human “computer” at the agency that became NASA, working in relative obscurity as an African-American woman. Her contributions were later recognized in the “Hidden Figures” movie, with actress Taraji P. Henson playing her role.

West Virginia State hopes to endow the scholarship at $100,000, awarding money to students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math, targeting people who are underrepresented in those fields.

5 thoughts on “Hidden Figure No More: NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson Gets Statue At Alma Mater

  1. Chris Mason on said:

    Our entire history has been hidden from us!! And after years of wondering why, I figured it out! We are an awesome and truly amazing people, the first on this planet, the original people created in His image!! We’ve accomplished so much throughout our existence, it’s mind boggling! Do some research, your history is waiting to be discovered!

    Reply
  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    I’m so happy for Katherine, it’s sad those devils took her shine. I can only imagine how many more hidden figures there are who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve for their contributions to society, science, engineering and medicine.

    Reply
    • RT on said:

      Exactly. She looks great, for a woman about to hit the century mark. Evil and bigotry takes a toll on one’s appearance.
      I guess, she’s been living a true Christian life.

      Reply

