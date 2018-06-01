Inside Her Story: Red Bay Coffee, A Black-Owned, Inclusive Coffee Shop

ALICIA ADAMS Director of Coffee Before Red Bay Coffee, I was a Quality Control Specialist at Volcafe Specialty Coffee, processing and cupping a very high volume of samples from all over. At Red Bay Coffee, I am the Director of Coffee, and I cup, develop roast profiles, train and educate about coffee, and communicate with our partners at origin. -Where were you born I was born in Stamford, Connecticut -What is your spirit animal and why My spirit animal is a Monarch butterfly because I feel like I am always evolving, transforming and recreating myself. -Best coffee childhood memories I grew up on the East Coast. My best childhood memories with coffee were brewing coffee in the automatic pot for my parents after dinner and trips to Dunkin Donuts. -Tell us something about yourself that most people don’t know. Most people don't know that I have my motorcycle license. Photo by @_pamborrelli #womensmonth #redbaycoffeewomen #rbcmuscle

A post shared by Red Bay Coffee (@redbaycoffee) on Mar 18, 2018 at 2:57pm PDT