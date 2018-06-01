Inside Her Story: Red Bay Coffee, A Black-Owned, Inclusive Coffee Shop

| 06.01.18
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Alicia Adams, Director of Coffee, Red Bay Coffee, about the shop’s mission to be inclusive in their staffing including hiring formerly incarcerated people and women in roles of leadership.

ALICIA ADAMS Director of Coffee Before Red Bay Coffee, I was a Quality Control Specialist at Volcafe Specialty Coffee, processing and cupping a very high volume of samples from all over. At Red Bay Coffee, I am the Director of Coffee, and I cup, develop roast profiles, train and educate about coffee, and communicate with our partners at origin. -Where were you born I was born in Stamford, Connecticut -What is your spirit animal and why My spirit animal is a Monarch butterfly because I feel like I am always evolving, transforming and recreating myself. -Best coffee childhood memories I grew up on the East Coast. My best childhood memories with coffee were brewing coffee in the automatic pot for my parents after dinner and trips to Dunkin Donuts. -Tell us something about yourself that most people don’t know. Most people don't know that I have my motorcycle license. Photo by @_pamborrelli #womensmonth #redbaycoffeewomen #rbcmuscle

A post shared by Red Bay Coffee (@redbaycoffee) on

 

