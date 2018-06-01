DJ Michael Watts Honored With His Own Day In Houston

A post shared by DJ Michael 5000 Watts (@djmichaelwatts) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

DJ Michael Watts now owns a piece of Houston history.

The DJ became the latest in a long line of Houston luminaries to be honored with their own day in the city of Houston, joining others such as Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, Paul Wall and more!

“I had a great time at city hall,” Watts said. “I was surprised with my own day by the City of Houston.”

Watts and the Swishahouse brand have been mainstays since the late ’90s with numerous mixtapes and freestyles helping usher in a new generation of Northside Houston rappers from Paul Wall to Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Mike Jones, Magnificent, Lil Mario and more.

