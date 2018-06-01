CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

DJ Michael Watts Honored With His Own Day In Houston

Hol' up Watts!

Leave a comment

DJ Michael Watts now owns a piece of Houston history.

The DJ became the latest in a long line of Houston luminaries to be honored with their own day in the city of Houston, joining others such as Slim ThugLil KekeZ-RoPaul Wall and more!

“I had a great time at city hall,” Watts said. “I was surprised with my own day by the City of Houston.”

Watts and the Swishahouse brand have been mainstays since the late ’90s with numerous mixtapes and freestyles helping usher in a new generation of Northside Houston rappers from Paul Wall to Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Mike Jones, Magnificent, Lil Mario and more.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

DJ Michael Watts Honored With His Own Day In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading DJ Michael Watts Honored With His Own Day In Houston

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close