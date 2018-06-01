While Trump is babbling to Kim Kardashian about prison reform, young Black men are still being locked up for ridiculous reasons. Dayonn Davis, who is only 18, is about to spend five years in prison over a pair of Nike sneakers.
On January 17, 2016, Davis was 15 when he met someone from Facebook to buy Nike Oreo sneakers in Columbus, Georgia. Ledger-Inquirer reports, “Another male accompanied Davis to the rendezvous, where Davis asked to try on the shoes. Finding they fit, he told the seller, ‘These shoes is took.’ Davis’ companion then pulled out a pistol, and everyone ran. But Columbus police quickly tracked Davis down, and found the stolen shoes in his closet.”
Davis named his accomplice but the victim, could not identify the person in a photo lineup. Davis claimed he did not know the second suspect would pull out a gun. Nonetheless, the 15-year-old was charged as adult with robbery. Even though this was his first offense and he has no record, the former honors student he has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 10 years probation.
Accoridng to Ledger-Inquirer, Davis did not know the person with him would pull out a gun, but he is remorseful and said, “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
Judge Bobby Peters, who sentenced the teen, was heartless. When Davis’ mother said he was with the wrong person, he replied with, “He’s the one with the shoes in his closet.” As for the 5 years in prison? Ledger-Inquirer reportedly said, “Must be some valuable shoes.”
How insane that a Black teenager’s life is ruined over a pair of sneakers, when an adult man named Brock Turner only served three months in jail for raping a woman.
No justice.
Black Teenager Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison Over Sneakers was originally published on newsone.com
21 thoughts on “Black Teenager Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison Over Sneakers”
Don’t agree with the sentence but suppose the victim had been shot?
Young black boys better wake up and smell the coffee, and obey the laws. Thank his my dad was in the home when I was growing up. If I would have brought anything home and he or my mother didn’t bought, I would have gotten my ass cut.
The family structure is broken.
I really wish BAW would stick to the story at hand without the snarky opining…I’m sure this kid regrets what happened to him, but committing crimes will get you the time…hopefully, he turns his life around…
armed robbery will get you up to 1 years
armed robbery will get you up to 10 years.
I remember in the early 90’s that me and a coworker went on lunch break to a department store. I paid for my nail polish. When we got back to the office, my coworker showed me 3 bottles of nail polish that she had stolen and she was proud, they were only $1. I was shocked. If she would have gotten caught, there would have been no doubt that ignorant policeman would have arrested me to for being with her. Thank God she didn’t get caught. It’s called the fight or flight response , we all learned this is school or maybe some didn’t. When people are afraid or in a crisis, they react to this response, they either fight or flight. Thanks be to God that judges, lawyers, jury, people don’t have the final say in where I will spend eternity, because there will be no doubt that this young man would have been sentenced straight to hell by this unreasonable, unholy judge. Thank God for Jesus who can and will forgive him for stealing a pair of shoes. Romans 12:19. “Vengeance is the Lord’s I will repay”
In N.Y.C.caught with a gun 3 years.
The deadly weapon, in addition to the fact that he wore the shoes home and didn’t say anything to police about his accomplice, is why he got that kind of time. If his accomplice didn’t care about the serious repercussions his actions could have on his friend’s future, he should not have cared what happened to his friend and turned him in. In the end though, I don’t think the judge believed he didn’t know about the gun. Neither do I. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Do stupid things and you get stupid prizes. In this case, he might not serve all 5 years, but it will teach him that crime doesn’t pay. When he ran, it looked like he was part of the crime. He could have went to the police station and said, hey I went to buy these shoes and another guy pulled a gun. I just want to give the guy back his shoes and pay my debt. He did nothing, so his dumb behind with go directly to jail for “sneakers.” Idiot.
He should be locked up. The intention was to take the sneakers. It was a planned attack. You can’t take people’s stuff because u want it and get a slap on the wrist
In Obama World you can. “I won’t have to pay my mortgage no more”
You are too ignorant!
Dummy. Look at that silly ass mugshot, “Wud up G”
This is the unfortunate result of Obama’s legacy where minorities believe they are entitled to anything they desire, for FREE.
You are ignorant beyond what anyone can imagine for a comment like that! How much “free”shit did white people take from the natives of this country and many more?
what
Come on Man! First of all it is what it is. He was caught and that was that However you mean to tell me you’re gonna spend that much time over some shoes? Kinda over the top!
Uh not 5 years for shoes, Playa. Using a deadly weapon while committing the crime. BIG difference bro-bro.
Steve, are you really that galactically stupid? Come on man!
Mac Daddy, you are so ignorant… This is how Trump supporters think not Obama’s supporters.
Obama supporters defend the criminal, not the law