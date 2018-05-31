CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Spotify CEO Says Anti-Hate Policy Was Rolled Out Incorrectly

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify’s CEO says the company rolled out its new anti-hate policy in the wrong way.

This month the streaming service announced it would remove R. Kelly and rapper XXXtentacion’s music from its playlists, citing the new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

While some praised Spotify for its bold move, others criticized the company for singling out particular artists, and requested Spotify also apply the rules for others who have been charged sexual misconduct and violence.

“We rolled this out wrong and could have done a much better job,” Daniel Ek said at the Code Conference on Wednesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Spotify targeted R. Kelly because of the multitude of claims that he sexually abused women. The Grammy winner was acquitted in 2008 of child pornography after a video circulated appearing to show him having sex with a teenage girl. He faces no new charges.

XXXtentacion, who had a Top 10 pop hit with “Sad!” and saw his sophomore album reach No. 1 this month, is awaiting trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

“The whole goal with this was to make sure that we didn’t have hate speech,” Ek said. “It was never about punishing one individual artist or even naming one individual artist.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

music , R. Kelly , spotify

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Spotify CEO Says Anti-Hate Policy Was Rolled Out Incorrectly

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Spotify CEO Says Anti-Hate Policy Was Rolled Out Incorrectly

  1. Perry on said:

    If R. Kelly is facing no new charges then why is he being singled out? What happened to innocent until proven guilty in this country?

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close