CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

Timothy Cunningham’s Death Officially Ruled A Suicide By Medical Examiner

Atlanta police said the investigation is now closed.

Leave a comment

On February 12, CDC scientist Timothy Cunningham, 35, vanished after leaving work early because he reportedly didn’t feel. Nearly two months later, on Thursday, April 5, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the body of Cunningham was found in the Chattahoochee River, which is not far from Cunningham’s home. The Atlanta Police Department had previously searched the Chattahoochee River on February 23, but did not find Cunningham. On April 3, police were called out to the same area after fisherman found a partially submerged body, which was Cunningham.

The death was believed to be a drowning, but Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak was unsure of the exact cause and manner of death until now.

 CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reports, according to Gorniak, Cunningham died of suicide by drowning. However, AJC.com points out “it remains unclear how exactly he first entered the water.” According to the autopsy report, his parents said he had mood swings but was never diagnosed with depression. There were reports the CDC turned him down for a promotion, which the CDC denied, claiming he received a promotion several months before. There were also false reports that Cunningham said back in January that the flu vaccine was causing deaths and he was a whistle-blower, which was proven to be a hoax.

AJC.com reported, “His parents also questioned whether he could have been given some type of drug that changed his behavior in the days before his disappearance.” However, “Toxicology tests performed on his body showed Cunningham had marijuana in his system, but there were no other significant findings.” There were also no signs of trauma.

Atlanta police reportedly have closed the investigation into his disappearance and death. Nonetheless, Cunningham’s death still sounds peculiar, considering no one is able to determine how his body made it into the water.

Timothy Cunningham was a Morehouse graduate and an esteemed scientist who was a 2017 40 Under 40 honoree by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Our condolences goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace, Timothy Cunningham.

 

Timothy Cunningham’s Death Officially Ruled A Suicide By Medical Examiner was originally published on newsone.com

Timothy cunningham

8 thoughts on “Timothy Cunningham’s Death Officially Ruled A Suicide By Medical Examiner

  1. Lynnette on said:

    Looks fishy on all accounts. A private investigator should be called in. A private autopsy is also needed. Looks deeper, parents.

    Reply
  2. Ms.B on said:

    That’s a shame man. This man knew something about something that he should not have known about or he became a threat by knowing whatever it was… Nothing is adding up and too many people mysteriously die while working for the CDC. Definitely wouldn’t be my dream job

    Reply
  3. S.D. on said:

    …..flu vaccine causes deaths…whistle blower……a hoax…..that’s where I would put my money – not adding up….still too many questions

    Reply
  4. Sharon on said:

    Even if had Marijuana in his system he was dead for at least 2 months. I might be wrong but Marijuana want cause you to commit suicide.Someone killed that man.

    Reply
  7. L on said:

    Did the M.E. test for PCP which Cannabis can often be “laced” with and can cause
    a change in ones behavior???????

    If I were Cunningham’s parents, I would have an additional autopsy performed by an independent medical examiner outside of Atlanta.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close