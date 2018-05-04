CLOSE
The 2018 Fantastic Voyage: Kym’s Wig Got Caught In The Door!

Kym’s been having wig issues during her stay on the Fantastic Voyage and it’s brought her on a crazy adventure. She first lost a wig overboard, she glued another one on instead of using gel, and now she got her wig caught in the door and it came off!

FV18 , Kym Whitley , Wig

