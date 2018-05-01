Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common? Bikini Bottom.

Confused? So is Chrissy Teigen...

'Spongebob Squarepants' Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals & Curtain Call

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Besides the obvious, what do Yolanda Adams, T.I., Steven Tyler, John Legend, and The Flaming Lips have in common? It turns out a bunch of your faves were nominated for a Tony (Best Original Score) thanks to their work on Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical. A rigorous fan by the name of Carol (@bookish_notes) called it to Twitter’s attention this morning:

Like Carol, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen was also confused when she heard the news, which led to a major case of FOMO.

You can cheer on Bikini Bottom at the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. Spongebob and all his peeps are up against Angels in AmericaThe Band’s VisitFrozen, and Mean Girls. The competition is steep.

 

What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common? Bikini Bottom. was originally published on globalgrind.com

