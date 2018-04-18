CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

Leave a comment

It’s been less than a week since Beyoncé‘s epic Coachella performance and if you’re dying for a little piece of the history, you can have it. When her performance began, Beyoncé simultaneously dropped Coachella merchandise and included some pieces from her show.

The merchandise includes “Beyoncé Coachella CA ’18” t-shirts and tanks as well as t-shirts with “BΔK” boldly on them. There are also BΔK varsity jackets.

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Not one to disappoint, Bey added the varsity jacket she wore on stage, featuring Queen Nefertiti, a panther, a Black power fist, and a bee. This jacket will cost you $450.00, but prices for merchandise start at $40.00.

Unfortunately, you gotta be at Coachella to get these items. Go ahead and Cash App your festival-loving friend in advance if you want to get these items. However, if you aren’t in Palm Springs (and don’t have any friends there either), you can get the King Tut swimsuits that Bey’s backup dancers were wearing.

Created by BlackMilk Clothing, they will cost $100.00 and go on sale, April 26th, 2018.

 

Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

3 thoughts on “Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale

  3. MamaMama on said:

    Fuck you, Beyonce. Exploiting our Greek Organizations, HBCUS for financial gain. I wouldn’t buy this garbage even if you promised that you would get a,”G.E. D.!” I will will wear my own sorority paraphernalia.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close