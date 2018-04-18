It’s been less than a week since Beyoncé‘s epic Coachella performance and if you’re dying for a little piece of the history, you can have it. When her performance began, Beyoncé simultaneously dropped Coachella merchandise and included some pieces from her show.
The merchandise includes “Beyoncé Coachella CA ’18” t-shirts and tanks as well as t-shirts with “BΔK” boldly on them. There are also BΔK varsity jackets.
Not one to disappoint, Bey added the varsity jacket she wore on stage, featuring Queen Nefertiti, a panther, a Black power fist, and a bee. This jacket will cost you $450.00, but prices for merchandise start at $40.00.
Unfortunately, you gotta be at Coachella to get these items. Go ahead and Cash App your festival-loving friend in advance if you want to get these items. However, if you aren’t in Palm Springs (and don’t have any friends there either), you can get the King Tut swimsuits that Bey’s backup dancers were wearing.
The queen with our kings (King Tut Reef Suits)! You can grab this one in the Desert Queen drop this Tuesday. See the whole collection here: https://goo.gl/N3xTLg Image courtesy @coachella . . . . . . #coachella #beyonce #blackmilkclothing #blackmilk #beyoncecoachella #beychella2018 #beychella #kingtut
Created by BlackMilk Clothing, they will cost $100.00 and go on sale, April 26th, 2018.
Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
3 thoughts on “Yes, Beyoncé’s ‘Sorority’ Merchandise From Coachella Is For Sale”
@MamaMama, I hope the bees swarm your as_
The Divine Nine is just fine without her and her gear!!
Fuck you, Beyonce. Exploiting our Greek Organizations, HBCUS for financial gain. I wouldn’t buy this garbage even if you promised that you would get a,”G.E. D.!” I will will wear my own sorority paraphernalia.