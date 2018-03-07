CLOSE
Life & Style
Home > Life & Style > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line On The Way

Leave a comment

Rihanna has had major success with Fenty Beauty, Puma x Fenty, collaborations with Manolo Blahnik and her sock line with Stance. The recording artist and fashion mogul might possibly be adding lingerie designer to her resume.

Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The 30-year-old did not show at all during fashion month and while Fenty x Puma might not be on the calendar, it might be because the star was busy thinking of sexy bras and panties for you. WWD reported that the Bajan beauty has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group for the past year on a lingerie line.

Get excited because apparently the samples have already been produced! Nevertheless, neither Rihanna nor Shawn Gold (CMO for Techstyle) would comment on the deal.

stay pressed.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

This will undoubtedly be a lucrative partnership with Rihanna’s star power to get people to spend their dollars and TechStyle Fashion Group past success with celebrity collaborations.

TechStyle Fashion Group has worked with Kim Kardashian West  to“co-found” ShoeDazzle. Kimora Lee Simmons was the President of JustFab, another deal that TechStyle Fashion Group is behind. There are talks that this deal with Rihanna will set the company up in a strong position to file for an IPO.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

We’re already thinking of all the possibilities of what this lingerie line will look like! Nevertheless, we’re sure it will be sexy and have a signature Rihanna flair. Hopefully, it will also be inclusive of multiple sizes and body types.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line On The Way was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity entreprenuers , Fashion , lingerie , Rihanna

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line On The Way

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

One thought on “Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line On The Way

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close