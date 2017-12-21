It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

As the holiday party invites pour in, we’re sure you’re stuck in front of your closet wondering, “What do I wear?”

Branché Foston of The Honey Block has the perfect solution for you: thrifted sweaters. Step into your next event with these timeless Claire Huxtable looks and stunt on the whole scene effortlessly and most importantly, affordably.

LOOK 1: Vintage Babe // Striped ’70s inspired sweater with bold colors, paired with a black denim skirt & thin black heels. Anyone else getting a Stranger Things vibe? Snag a similar look here.

LOOK 2: Kwanzaa AF // For your #VERYBLACK Holiday party, wear this with a short mini black dress & cranberry heels. *Warning: May feel more woke while wearing*

LOOK 3: Editorial Bae// This gray Huxtable sweater looks great with the front tucked into a black high-waisted skirt (V teen vogue, *amiright?*) & paired with your favorite booties. You can find a similar look here.

LOOK 4: Sleigh Me // I found this sweater *still* in its dept. store plastic with the tag on it!! I love the embellishments, I paired it with a lace white body suit for Holiday time, and nude heels. Would also look great with a gray or nude body suit, too! Shop a similar look here.

LOOK 5: Rustic Sweater Dress // Never skip the men’s section. Larger pieces can make great dresses. The warm tones look *amaze* on the brown skin, I must admit*

Watch below for the full looks!

Holiday Christmas Sweaters To Get Your Claire Huxtable On was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

