HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

Serena Williams was wed to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. The tennis queen had a star-studded wedding, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kelly Rowland showing up. The guest of honor was none other than Beyoncé, who arrived with a longgggg, crimped, blonde ponytail weave.

8 thoughts on “HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

  specialt757 on said:

    Guest2, I agree BAW does have some kind of weird obsession with Mrs. Carter, it’s close to devil worshipping. However, over on the entertainment news they posted photos from Serena’s wedding. And lawd knows they post enough pics of her and her new baby, I can say I’ve had my fill of them.
    D & Phyllis, I agree, not impressed with Mrs. Carter or her outfit.

    Guest 2 on said:

      Thank you for saying that!!! Interesting that BAW is not talking about Serena and HER wedding but how Beyonce looked at it. Where are the pictures of the bride and groom? I’ve gotten the impression that BAW doesn’t think much of Serena. I see it in there coverage of her or lack there of when she is playing. Really no love for what Serena brings to the game. I think its a shame there are still no pics of her wedding.

